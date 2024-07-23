Biden tests negative for COVID: Doctor

2024-07-23 | 13:29
Biden tests negative for COVID: Doctor
Biden tests negative for COVID: Doctor

Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID and his symptoms have resolved, the White House physician said in a letter on Tuesday as the president headed back to Washington two days after ending his reelection bid and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Reuters
 

