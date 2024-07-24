News
18 dead in Nepal plane crash, pilot sole survivor
World News
2024-07-24
18 dead in Nepal plane crash, pilot sole survivor
A plane crash in Kathmandu on Wednesday killed 18 of the 19 people aboard, police in the Nepali capital told AFP, with the pilot the sole survivor.
"Eighteen bodies have been recovered, including one foreigner," police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki told AFP. "We are in the process of taking them for post-mortem."
AFP
World News
Nepal
Plane
Crash
Kathmandu
Police
Pilot
