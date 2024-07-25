Harris blasts 'despicable' burning of US flag at anti-Netanyahu protest

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday condemned the "despicable" and "unpatriotic" burning of an American flag by protesters who rallied in Washington during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress.



"I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way," the Democratic presidential candidate said in an unusually strong statement.



She said Wednesday's demonstration featured "despicable acts by unpatriotic protestors and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric."



AFP