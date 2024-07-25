UK, US, South Korea warn of North Korea cyber operation to steal military, nuclear secrets

2024-07-25 | 12:34
UK, US, South Korea warn of North Korea cyber operation to steal military, nuclear secrets
UK, US, South Korea warn of North Korea cyber operation to steal military, nuclear secrets

Britain, the United States, and South Korea on Thursday said that a North Korea-backed outfit had mounted a global cyber espionage campaign to steal military and nuclear secrets.

The Andariel group said to be an arm of Pyongyang's spy agency, "has been compromising organizations around the world to steal sensitive and classified technical information and intellectual property data", the UK National Cyber Security Centre said.

AFP

