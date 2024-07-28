Germany condemns Golan rocket attack, calls for 'cool heads'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Sunday condemned what she said was the "deplorable" rocket attack on the Golan Heights, which killed 12 people, and called for "cool heads" in response.



"The perfidious attacks must stop immediately. It is important to act with cool heads. Far too many people have died already in this conflict," Baerbock wrote on X in reference to the Gaza war, which risks spreading to Lebanon.



AFP