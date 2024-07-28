News
Putin threatens to restart production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons
World News
2024-07-28 | 05:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin threatens to restart production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened on Sunday to relaunch production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the United States confirmed its intention to deploy missiles to Germany or elsewhere in Europe.
"If the United States carries out such plans, we will consider ourselves liberated from the unilateral moratorium previously adopted on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike capabilities," Putin said during a naval parade in Saint Petersburg.
AFP
World News
Russia
Vladimir Putin
United States
Germany
