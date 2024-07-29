Blinken says 'serious concerns' Venezuela election result not accurate

World News
2024-07-29 | 01:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken says &#39;serious concerns&#39; Venezuela election result not accurate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken says 'serious concerns' Venezuela election result not accurate

Washington has "serious concerns" that the Venezuelan election result declaring President Nicolas Maduro the winner is not accurate, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday.

"We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people," Blinken said in Japan.

AFP

World News

United States

Antony Blinken

Venezuela

Election

President

Nicolas Maduro

LBCI Next
Venezuela opposition says 'we won' with 70% of vote, rejects Maduro victory claim
US' Blinken calls for 'fair and transparent' Venezuela vote count
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:49

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro wins reelection with 51.2% of vote: Electoral council

LBCI
World News
06:18

Polls open in Venezuela presidential election: AFP

LBCI
World News
2024-05-29

Venezuela withdraws invitation for EU to monitor presidential elections

LBCI
World News
02:07

Peru recalls ambassador to Venezuela for consultation over election results: FM

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

Blinken urges calm during call with Israeli President regarding Golan attack

LBCI
World News
04:03

Fiber optic networks 'sabotaged' in parts of France: Police

LBCI
World News
03:45

China warns US, Japan to 'stop creating imaginary enemies'

LBCI
World News
03:13

TotalEnergies withdraws from two South Africa gas fields

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-28

Israel claims Hezbollah 'crossed all red lines' after Golan rocket fire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Majdal Shams Mourning: Rocket Attack Sparks Outcry and Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18

Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin Visits Beirut Amidst Political and Spiritual Engagements

LBCI
World News
00:54

US' Blinken calls for 'fair and transparent' Venezuela vote count

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:08

Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More