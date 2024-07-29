News
Blinken says 'serious concerns' Venezuela election result not accurate
2024-07-29 | 01:00
Blinken says 'serious concerns' Venezuela election result not accurate
Washington has "serious concerns" that the Venezuelan election result declaring President Nicolas Maduro the winner is not accurate, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday.
"We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people," Blinken said in Japan.
AFP
United States
Antony Blinken
Venezuela
Election
President
Nicolas Maduro
