Biden unveils plans to reform US Supreme Court

World News
2024-07-29 | 05:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden unveils plans to reform US Supreme Court
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden unveils plans to reform US Supreme Court

US President Joe Biden announced plans Monday for urgent reforms to the conservative-dominated Supreme Court in a bold but long-shot move as he seeks to make a mark during his last six months in power.

Biden called for term limits for justices, a constitutional amendment to reverse the court's recent ruling backing Donald Trump's claims of presidential immunity, and a binding code of ethics, the White House said.

AFP

World News

United States

Joe Biden

Supreme Court

White House

LBCI Next
Berlin urges on Iran and others to prevent Middle East escalation
Putin congratulates Venezuela's Maduro on re-election
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-27

Biden to announce Supreme Court reform plans on Monday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25

Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House

LBCI
World News
2024-07-25

Netanyahu arrives for first White House meeting with Biden

LBCI
World News
2024-07-24

White House: Netanyahu to meet separately with Biden and Harris on Thursday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:11

Germany says will not be 'intimidated' by Putin's nuclear threats

LBCI
Middle East News
06:37

Berlin urges on Iran and others to prevent Middle East escalation

LBCI
World News
05:25

Putin congratulates Venezuela's Maduro on re-election

LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

Blinken urges calm during call with Israeli President regarding Golan attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-22

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Lebanon crowns Nada Koussa as Miss Lebanon 2024

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:08

Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More