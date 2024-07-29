News
US announces $1.7 bn in new security assistance for Ukraine
World News
2024-07-29 | 13:09
US announces $1.7 bn in new security assistance for Ukraine
The United States on Monday announced a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at around $1.7 billion that features air defense munitions and artillery rounds that Kyiv's forces say they desperately need.
The package includes $200 million in equipment that will be drawn from existing US military stocks, and about $1.5 billion that will be ordered from the defense industry, the US Defense Department said in a statement.
AFP
World News
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
