US announces $1.7 bn in new security assistance for Ukraine

2024-07-29 | 13:09
US announces $1.7 bn in new security assistance for Ukraine
US announces $1.7 bn in new security assistance for Ukraine

The United States on Monday announced a new military aid package for Ukraine valued at around $1.7 billion that features air defense munitions and artillery rounds that Kyiv's forces say they desperately need.

The package includes $200 million in equipment that will be drawn from existing US military stocks, and about $1.5 billion that will be ordered from the defense industry, the US Defense Department said in a statement.

