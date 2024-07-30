News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Daily Exercises
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Coal mine collapse in northern Vietnam results in five fatalities
World News
2024-07-30 | 01:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Coal mine collapse in northern Vietnam results in five fatalities
Five coal miners have been killed after a mine in northern Vietnam collapsed, local authorities said on Tuesday.
The accident happened on Monday at a coal mine in Quang Ninh province, the country's largest coal mining area, the provincial People's Committee said in a statement.
The victims, all males aged between 23 and 47, were employees of a unit of state-owned coal miner Vinacomin, state media reports said on Tuesday. Vinacomin was not immediately available for comment on the incident.
An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, the provincial committee said.
Coal mining accidents are not uncommon in Vietnam, which remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels for power generation.
Reuters
World News
Vietnam
Coal
Mine
Collapse
Quang Ninh
Next
Italy's PM urges Israel not to fall into 'trap' of retaliatory response
Russian train collides with truck, injuring 52
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-29
Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah's attack
Middle East News
2024-07-29
Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah's attack
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-26
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
Lebanon News
2024-07-26
US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation
0
Sports News
2024-07-26
French Rugby's Jaminet suspended 34 weeks after racist video: Federation
Sports News
2024-07-26
French Rugby's Jaminet suspended 34 weeks after racist video: Federation
0
World News
2024-07-23
DNC Chairman says party to deliver a presidential nominee by Aug. 7
World News
2024-07-23
DNC Chairman says party to deliver a presidential nominee by Aug. 7
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:57
Italy's PM urges Israel not to fall into 'trap' of retaliatory response
World News
01:57
Italy's PM urges Israel not to fall into 'trap' of retaliatory response
0
World News
00:32
Russian train collides with truck, injuring 52
World News
00:32
Russian train collides with truck, injuring 52
0
World News
00:25
One dead in protests over disputed Venezuela election
World News
00:25
One dead in protests over disputed Venezuela election
0
World News
00:16
At least 19 killed after landslides in India's Kerala
World News
00:16
At least 19 killed after landslides in India's Kerala
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:12
'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive
Lebanon News
15:12
'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23
WHO 'extremely worried' at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23
WHO 'extremely worried' at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2024-07-21
Israeli fighter jets strike Houthi targets in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-07-21
Israeli fighter jets strike Houthi targets in Yemen
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Erdogan vows that Turkey 'will do everything in its power' to hold Israel accountable following strikes on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Erdogan vows that Turkey 'will do everything in its power' to hold Israel accountable following strikes on Rafah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:58
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
Lebanon News
05:58
Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
4
Lebanon News
15:12
'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive
Lebanon News
15:12
'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive
5
Lebanon News
15:25
Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:25
Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
14:40
LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears
Lebanon News
14:40
LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears
7
Lebanon News
09:46
Israel targets South Lebanon village, surrounding area: NNA reports
Lebanon News
09:46
Israel targets South Lebanon village, surrounding area: NNA reports
8
Lebanon News
04:25
Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war
Lebanon News
04:25
Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More