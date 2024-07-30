Russia condemns Israeli strike on Lebanon

2024-07-30 | 15:04
LBCI
Russia condemns Israeli strike on Lebanon
Russia condemns Israeli strike on Lebanon

Russia accused Israel on Tuesday of violating international law after it struck a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut.

"This is a gross violation of international law," Russia's foreign ministry told state news agencies. Israel said the strike targeted a commander responsible for a Saturday rocket attack on the Golan Heights that killed 12 children.

AFP

