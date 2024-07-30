News
Russia condemns Israeli strike on Lebanon
World News
2024-07-30 | 15:04
Russia condemns Israeli strike on Lebanon
Russia accused Israel on Tuesday of violating international law after it struck a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut.
"This is a gross violation of international law," Russia's foreign ministry told state news agencies. Israel said the strike targeted a commander responsible for a Saturday rocket attack on the Golan Heights that killed 12 children.
AFP
Lebanon News
17:42
UN's Lebanon envoy states 'deeply concerned' by Israeli strike on Beirut
Lebanon News
17:42
UN's Lebanon envoy states 'deeply concerned' by Israeli strike on Beirut
0
Lebanon News
17:34
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:34
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
16:18
Bloomberg, quoting a senior Israeli official: No plans to launch more immediate strikes on Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:18
Bloomberg, quoting a senior Israeli official: No plans to launch more immediate strikes on Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
14:38
Lebanon's FM condemns Israeli strike, vows to file complaint with Security Council: Statement to LBCI
Lebanon News
14:38
Lebanon's FM condemns Israeli strike, vows to file complaint with Security Council: Statement to LBCI
World News
03:20
Ukraine says repelled largest Russian drone barrage in months
World News
03:20
Ukraine says repelled largest Russian drone barrage in months
0
World News
01:58
US Defense Secretary says Middle East war not inevitable, seeks to 'take the temperature down'
World News
01:58
US Defense Secretary says Middle East war not inevitable, seeks to 'take the temperature down'
0
World News
01:45
Russia slams 'unacceptable political assassination' of Hamas chief: deputy minister
World News
01:45
Russia slams 'unacceptable political assassination' of Hamas chief: deputy minister
0
World News
01:06
Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military
World News
01:06
Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Middle East Airlines announces flight adjustments for July 29-30, 2024
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Middle East Airlines announces flight adjustments for July 29-30, 2024
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-30
Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla
Lebanon News
2024-05-30
Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla
0
Lebanon News
13:24
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Lebanon News
13:24
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
Lebanon News
13:25
Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted
2
Middle East News
23:16
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Middle East News
23:16
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions
4
Lebanon News
04:53
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:53
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
15:48
Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
15:48
Senior Hezbollah leader confirmed dead in Israeli strike: Reuters reports, citing Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
6
Lebanon News
13:10
LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified
Lebanon News
13:10
LBCI sources confirm assassination attempt in Beirut's Southern Suburbs, target unidentified
7
Lebanon News
17:34
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:34
Lebanon reports 3 deaths, 74 injuries after Israeli strike hit Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
