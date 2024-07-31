UN Security Council to have emergency meeting over Hamas chief killing

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday after Hamas said its political leader Ismail Haniyeh had been killed by an Israeli strike on Iran's capital, the Russian presidency of the council said.



The meeting, requested by Iran and supported by representatives of Russia, China, and Algeria, is scheduled for 4:00 pm (2000 GMT), said a spokesman for the Russian presidency, which holds the rotating leadership of the council.



AFP