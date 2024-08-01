Colombia rebels say will halt offensive actions for COP16 summit

A Colombian guerrilla group said Thursday it would halt offensive actions during a UN biodiversity summit it had previously threatened in the city of Cali.



The rebels, composed of dissidents who broke away from the FARC guerrilla movement when that group signed a peace deal in 2016, said in a statement they had "decreed the suspension of offensive military operations against public forces in the city of Cali, in the period between October 11 and November 6."



AFP