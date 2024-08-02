News
Sudan's famine-stricken Zamzam camp hit by devastating floods
World News
2024-08-02 | 10:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sudan's famine-stricken Zamzam camp hit by devastating floods
A famine-stricken camp in Sudan's conflict-torn Darfur region is facing a "significant" new influx of displaced people while floods threaten to contaminate water and sanitation facilities, according to satellite imagery published on Friday.
The findings from Yale Humanitarian Research Lab show that toilets and nine out of 13 water points have been inundated at the Zamzam camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in North Darfur, raising the risk of cholera and other diseases in an area already facing extreme levels of malnutrition.
The camp, hosting about 500,000 people, has become more crowded as people have fled recent fighting between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which broke out in April 2023.
The images analyzed by the Yale researchers show brown floodwaters submerging outdoor toilets and areas where people queue for water.
Zamzam is the largest IDP camp in Sudan, and some people have lived there for more than two decades.
“For humanitarians, our worst-case scenario, what we train for as the sum of all fears, is happening on the ground right now,” said Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab.
“A population already vulnerable due to being food and water deprived, on the move and under siege, now is surrounded by floodwaters that are contaminated with human and animal feces.”
Zamzam is near al-Fashir, capital of North Darfur and the only significant holdout from the RSF across Darfur. At least 65 people were killed this week as the group besieges the city.
Reuters
