News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
34
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revokes plea deals with three Sept. 11 suspects
World News
2024-08-03 | 01:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revokes plea deals with three Sept. 11 suspects
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday revoked plea deals agreed to earlier this week with the man accused of masterminding the Sept. 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two accomplices, who are held at the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
The Pentagon said on Wednesday the plea deals had been entered into but did not elaborate on details. A US official said they almost certainly involved guilty pleas in exchange for taking the death penalty off the table.
However on Friday, Austin relieved Susan Escallier, who oversees the Pentagon's Guantanamo war court, of her authority to enter into pre-trial agreements in the case and took on the responsibility himself.
"Effective immediately, in the exercise of my authority, I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements...," Austin wrote in a memo.
Many Republican lawmakers, including House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, strongly criticized the plea deals.
Mohammed is the most well known inmate at the detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, which was set up in 2002 by then-US President George W. Bush to house foreign militant suspects following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
Mohammed is accused of masterminding the plot to fly hijacked commercial passenger aircraft into the World Trade Center in New York City and into the Pentagon. The 9/11 attacks, as they're known, killed nearly 3,000 people and plunged the United States into what would become a two-decade-long war in Afghanistan.
Plea deals had also been reached by two other detainees: Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi.
Reuters
World News
US
Lloyd Austin
Sept. 11
Attacks
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
Accomplices
Next
Trump agrees with Fox News to debate Harris on Sept. 4
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Philippines
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-01
Three Sept. 11 suspects decide to plead guilty at Guantanamo
World News
2024-08-01
Three Sept. 11 suspects decide to plead guilty at Guantanamo
0
World News
2024-07-31
Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military
World News
2024-07-31
Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military
0
Middle East News
2024-07-16
US army confirms Houthi attacks on vessels in Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-07-16
US army confirms Houthi attacks on vessels in Red Sea
0
World News
2024-07-09
Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks
World News
2024-07-09
Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:06
Russian drone attack impairs infrastructure in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region
World News
04:06
Russian drone attack impairs infrastructure in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region
0
World News
02:14
Seven killed in Mogadishu beach attack: Police says
World News
02:14
Seven killed in Mogadishu beach attack: Police says
0
World News
01:54
Trump agrees with Fox News to debate Harris on Sept. 4
World News
01:54
Trump agrees with Fox News to debate Harris on Sept. 4
0
World News
01:17
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Philippines
World News
01:17
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits Philippines
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-29
Harris' support for Israel is "steadfast" following attack on Golan Heights
Middle East News
2024-07-29
Harris' support for Israel is "steadfast" following attack on Golan Heights
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
0
Lebanon News
00:46
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
Lebanon News
00:46
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29
Gaza Health Ministry declares polio epidemic, blames Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29
Gaza Health Ministry declares polio epidemic, blames Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
Lebanon News
05:35
Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures
2
Lebanon News
00:46
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
Lebanon News
00:46
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese-Syrian border area, reports confirm
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah and Iran threats: Israel prepares for possible multi-front attacks
4
World News
11:16
Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India
World News
11:16
Israeli media: Explosion near Israeli embassy in India
5
Lebanon News
05:01
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
Lebanon News
05:01
Middle East Airlines: Flights on August 2 and 3, 2024, will remain as scheduled except for some
6
Lebanon News
10:07
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
Lebanon News
10:07
Bassil signs decision to expel Alain Aoun from FPM
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Diplomatic efforts intensify: Mikati appeals for peace as Hezbollah gears up for retaliation
8
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon's PM Mikati reaffirms commitment to UN Resolution 1701 in Meetings with Security Council ambassadors
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More