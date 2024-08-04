At least 27 killed in Bangladesh clashes, government declares curfew

At least 27 people were killed and scores injured in clashes in Bangladesh on Sunday, as police fired tear gas and lobbed stun grenades to disperse tens of thousands of protesters calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.



The interior ministry declared an indefinite nationwide curfew starting at 6 PM (1200 GMT) on Sunday, the first time it has taken such a step during the current protests that began last month.



The unrest, which has prompted the government to shut down internet services, is its biggest test since deadly protests erupted after Hasina won a fourth straight term in January elections that were boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.



Critics of Hasina, along with human rights groups, have accused her government of using excessive force to stamp out the movement, a charge she and her ministers deny.



Demonstrators blocked major highways on Sunday as student protesters launched a non-cooperation program to press for the government's resignation, and violence spread nationwide.





Reuters