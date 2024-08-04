At least 27 killed in Bangladesh clashes, government declares curfew

World News
2024-08-04 | 07:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least 27 killed in Bangladesh clashes, government declares curfew
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
At least 27 killed in Bangladesh clashes, government declares curfew

At least 27 people were killed and scores injured in clashes in Bangladesh on Sunday, as police fired tear gas and lobbed stun grenades to disperse tens of thousands of protesters calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.

The interior ministry declared an indefinite nationwide curfew starting at 6 PM (1200 GMT) on Sunday, the first time it has taken such a step during the current protests that began last month.

The unrest, which has prompted the government to shut down internet services, is its biggest test since deadly protests erupted after Hasina won a fourth straight term in January elections that were boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Critics of Hasina, along with human rights groups, have accused her government of using excessive force to stamp out the movement, a charge she and her ministers deny.

Demonstrators blocked major highways on Sunday as student protesters launched a non-cooperation program to press for the government's resignation, and violence spread nationwide.


Reuters

World News

Killed

Bangladesh

Clashes

Government

Curfew

LBCI Next
White House: US moving aircraft carrier to Middle East purely for defensive reasons
Russia says captured another eastern Ukraine village
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-19

104 police, 30 journalists among injured in Bangladesh clashes

LBCI
World News
2024-06-29

At least 30 killed in Kenya anti-government protests

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

At least 39,583 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
06:34

Two people killed in stabbing attack in Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:06

White House: US moving aircraft carrier to Middle East purely for defensive reasons

LBCI
World News
06:41

Russia says captured another eastern Ukraine village

LBCI
World News
02:18

Germany and Philippines commit to concluding broader defense agreement

LBCI
World News
01:10

Ukraine accuses Russia of killing, dismembering prisoner-of-war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-31

Hamas and Iran do not want a regional war, but a 'crime must be punished:' Official affirms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Stay tuned for Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant at 8:30 PM, broadcast live on LBCI and available for streaming on the website https://www.lbcgroup.tv/live/ar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-02

Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-03

US officials warn of potential Iranian attack in the coming days: CNN

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:07

Dozens of rockets launched from southern Lebanon towards Galilee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon's Emergency Measures in Response to Escalating War Threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Israeli Preparations Amid Fears of Multi-Front Conflict and Efforts for Hostages Exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Europe’s Tourism Crisis: What Lebanon Can Learn

LBCI
Middle East News
03:20

Israeli Minister distributes weapons, urges citizens to arm themselves after Tel Aviv attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

The Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and a History of Targeted Killings Linked to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Lebanon Faces Decline in Childhood Vaccination Rates: Risks and Consequences

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More