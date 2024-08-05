Sudan denies the existence of famine in Zamzam camp in Darfur

Sudan denied on Sunday the existence of famine in the Zamzam camp for displaced persons in North Darfur state.



The Sudanese Humanitarian Aid Commission stated in a statement that talk of famine in the camp "does not align with the elements and conditions required to declare famines."



A global hunger observatory concluded on Thursday that there is a famine in the Zamzam camp, indicating that it is likely to persist there until at least October.



Reuters