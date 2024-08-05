UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vows 'swift criminal sanctions' for rioters

World News
2024-08-05 | 08:36
High views
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vows &#39;swift criminal sanctions&#39; for rioters
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vows 'swift criminal sanctions' for rioters

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday vowed "swift criminal sanctions" following an emergency meeting on the far-right riots that have broken out across England over the murder of three children.

As part of a "number of actions" to come out of the meeting, the government will "ramp up criminal justice" to ensure that "criminal sanctions are swift," Starmer told the media.

AFP
 
 
 

World News

UK

Keir Starmer

Sanctions

England

US military completes withdrawal from final base in Niger
Two officials linked to Russian Defense Ministry held for fraud: Investigators say
