US sends messages urging Iran to de-escalate: State Department

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that the United States is sending messages through diplomatic channels urging certain countries to inform Iran that escalation in the Middle East is not in its interest.



Miller added at a press conference that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty regarding the tensions in the Middle East.



Miller did not specify whether Washington's messages had reached Iran.



Reuters