Tropical storm Debby soaks northern Florida
World News
2024-08-06 | 03:05
Tropical storm Debby soaks northern Florida
Tropical Storm Debby drenched northern Florida on Monday and killed several people as the downgraded hurricane churned toward Georgia and the Carolinas, threatening a week of torrential downpours and flooding across the region.
The slow-moving storm plowed into Florida's Gulf Coast around 7 a.m. (1100 GMT) on Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane, making landfall near Steinhatchee about 70 miles (115 km) southeast of Tallahassee, the National Hurricane Center said.
The storm carried hurricane-force winds of up to 80 mph (130 kph) when it struck in the Big Bend region - where the state's Panhandle meets its main north-south Peninsula - but speeds ebbed as Debby pushed over land.
Trees felled in the storm killed a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy in Levy County, officials and law enforcement said. A 19-year-old man was killed near Valdosta, Georgia when a tree fell onto a porch, police said.
Others killed in the storm included a truck driver who lost control of an 18-wheeler on Interstate 75 and went into the Tampa Bypass Canal and a 38-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son whose SUV crashed in Dixie County north of Tampa in stormy weather, according to law enforcement.
Roughly 150,000 customers were without power on Monday night in Florida, down from a peak of 350,000, according to Poweroutage.us, and flight trackers showed hundreds of flights originating from and heading to Florida airports were canceled on Monday.
Vice President Kamala Harris postponed a campaign stop scheduled this week in Savannah, Georgia, the Savannah Morning News reported.
More than 500 people were rescued from flood waters from homes and vehicles in Sarasota, Florida, on Monday, police said, and about 180 people were rescued in Manatee County, officials said.
The hurricane center said Debby would cross Georgia and move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean by Tuesday night, then re-strengthen and make a second landfall, probably in South Carolina near Charleston.
The storm was near the Florida-Georgia border late on Monday, about 35 miles (60 km) west of Brunswick, Georgia, and crawling at 7 mph (11 kph) northeast with sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and higher gusts, the hurricane center said.
The center forecast "catastrophic flooding," with some areas along the Atlantic coast receiving 20 to 30 inches (76 cm) of rain by Friday morning. The governors of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina declared states of emergency in anticipation of Debby's damage.
Reuters
Debby
Florida
Storm
Hurricane
Georgia
Carolinas
Next
South Korea 'strongly advises' its citizens to leave Lebanon and Israel
At least 109 killed in Monday's unrest in Bangladesh
Previous
Related Articles
World News
2024-07-24
Trump to meet Israeli PM in Florida on Friday
World News
2024-07-24
Trump to meet Israeli PM in Florida on Friday
World News
2024-07-10
Storms trap over 130 people near China's Tibetan border with Nepal
World News
2024-07-10
Storms trap over 130 people near China's Tibetan border with Nepal
World News
2024-07-09
Storm Beryl claims three lives, leaves 2.7 million in Texas without power
World News
2024-07-09
Storm Beryl claims three lives, leaves 2.7 million in Texas without power
World News
2024-07-08
US airlines cancel over 1,300 flights due to Hurricane Beryl
World News
2024-07-08
US airlines cancel over 1,300 flights due to Hurricane Beryl
World News
08:01
Putin asks Iran to avoid civilian casualties in Israel response
World News
08:01
Putin asks Iran to avoid civilian casualties in Israel response
World News
05:40
Bangladesh Parliament dissolved: President's Office
World News
05:40
Bangladesh Parliament dissolved: President's Office
World News
05:06
South Korea 'strongly advises' its citizens to leave Lebanon and Israel
World News
05:06
South Korea 'strongly advises' its citizens to leave Lebanon and Israel
World News
02:00
At least 109 killed in Monday's unrest in Bangladesh
World News
02:00
At least 109 killed in Monday's unrest in Bangladesh
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
Middle East News
2024-07-17
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on mosque in Oman
Middle East News
2024-07-17
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on mosque in Oman
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
Lebanon News
15:39
Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
Middle East News
14:58
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
Lebanon News
13:46
Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report
Lebanon News
13:46
Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report
Lebanon News
03:46
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
03:46
Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports
Middle East News
14:07
Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
14:07
Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon seeks calm: Pushing for Middle East de-escalation amid Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Comparing 2006 and 2024: How Lebanon's healthcare sector and hospitals have changed
Lebanon News
11:39
One killed, one wounded following the Israeli airstrike on Ebba in South Lebanon: Public Health Emergency Operations Center
Lebanon News
11:39
One killed, one wounded following the Israeli airstrike on Ebba in South Lebanon: Public Health Emergency Operations Center
