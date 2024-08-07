Thai constitutional court bans popular politician, dissolves party

2024-08-07
Thai constitutional court bans popular politician, dissolves party
Thai constitutional court bans popular politician, dissolves party

Thailand's most popular politician was banned from politics for 10 years and his party dissolved on Wednesday over his attempt to reform the kingdom's archaic royal defamation laws.

The Constitutional Court in Bangkok voted "unanimously" to dissolve the Move Forward Party and ban its executive board, which includes its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat, for 10 years, judge Punya Udchachon said.

World News

Thailand

Constitution

Court

Party

Politicians

