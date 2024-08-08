News
2024 'increasingly likely' to be warmest on record: EU monitor
World News
2024-08-08 | 00:01
2024 'increasingly likely' to be warmest on record: EU monitor
It is "increasingly likely" 2024 will be the hottest year on record, despite July ending a 13-month streak of monthly temperature records, the EU's climate monitor said on Thursday.
Last month was both the second-warmest July and the second-warmest month globally in record books with average global temperature of 16.91 degrees Celsius -- only 0.04C below July 2023, according to Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).
AFP
World News
Europe
Climate
Weather
July
Warmest
EU Monitor
