2024 'increasingly likely' to be warmest on record: EU monitor

It is "increasingly likely" 2024 will be the hottest year on record, despite July ending a 13-month streak of monthly temperature records, the EU's climate monitor said on Thursday.



Last month was both the second-warmest July and the second-warmest month globally in record books with average global temperature of 16.91 degrees Celsius -- only 0.04C below July 2023, according to Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).



AFP