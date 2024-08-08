Biden says he is not confident there will be peaceful transfer of power after November elections

2024-08-08
Biden says he is not confident there will be peaceful transfer of power after November elections
Biden says he is not confident there will be peaceful transfer of power after November elections

US President Joe Biden has said he is not confident there will be a peaceful transition of power if Donald Trump loses the presidential election in November.

In his first interview since dropping out of the race last month, Biden told CBS News, "If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all."

