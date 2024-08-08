Russia and Algeria clash at UN over gender issues in Olympic boxing

Russia and Algeria threw diplomatic punches at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday after Russia brought up an Olympic boxing gender row during a meeting of the body focused on women, peace, and security.



Deputy Russian UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy accused Western countries of monopolizing the Olympic movement and “aggressively” imposing an LGBT agenda on the rest of the world that he said was damaging women’s rights and dignity.



“At the Olympic Games in Paris, female boxers are being publicly subjected to violence (by) athletes who had previously failed hormonal tests done by the International Boxing Federation and, according to the Federation and according to common sense, are men,” he said. “This is repellant.”



Reuters



