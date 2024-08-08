UK PM says no 'let up' in moves to stop far-right riots

2024-08-08 | 07:01
UK PM says no 'let up' in moves to stop far-right riots
UK PM says no 'let up' in moves to stop far-right riots

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday vowed no "let up" in moves to prevent further far-right riots across England after more anticipated street violence failed to materialize overnight.

"It's important that we don't let up here," Starmer told media outlets as he visited a mosque and met community leaders in Solihull, western England, following the easing of more than a week of unrest in towns and cities nationwide.

AFP

