Sudan government delegation will consult with US on ceasefire talks

The Sudanese government said on Friday it will send a delegation to Jeddah to consult with the United States regarding an invitation to ceasefire talks in Geneva to be held on August 14.



The talks aim to end a 15-month-old war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.



The Geneva talks, which the RSF has agreed to attend, would be the first significant attempt in months to mediate between the two warring sides in Sudan.



Reuters