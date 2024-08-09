US rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight

2024-08-09 | 05:12
US rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight
US rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight

US rapper Travis Scott was arrested on Friday over a fight at a five-star hotel in the French capital, prosecutors said.

"Policemen were called to the Georges V hotel and arrested Travis Scott for violence against a security agent. The latter had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard," the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement.

World News

United States

Rapper

Travis Scott

Fight

France

Paris

