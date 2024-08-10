News
US to lift ban on selling offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia
World News
2024-08-10 | 01:12
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US to lift ban on selling offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia
The Biden administration has decided to lift a ban on US sales of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, the State Department said on Friday, reversing a three-year-old policy to pressure the kingdom to wind down the Yemen war.
The State Department was lifting its suspension on certain transfers of air-to-ground munitions to Saudi Arabia, a senior department official confirmed. "We will consider new transfers on a typical case-by-case basis consistent with the Conventional Arms Transfer Policy," the official said.
Reuters was first to report the decision earlier, citing five sources.
The administration briefed Congress this week on its decision to lift the ban, a congressional aide said. One source said sales could resume as early as next week. The US government was moving ahead on Friday afternoon with notifications about a sale, a person briefed on the matter said.
"The Saudis have met their end of the deal, and we are prepared to meet ours," a senior Biden administration official said.
Under US law, major international weapons deals must be reviewed by members of Congress before they are made final.
Democratic and Republican lawmakers have questioned the provision of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia in recent years, citing issues including the toll on civilians of its campaign in Yemen and a range of human rights concerns.
But that opposition has softened amid turmoil in the Middle East following Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel and because of changes in the conduct of the campaign in Yemen.
Since March 2022 - when the Saudis and Houthis entered into a UN-led truce - there have not been any Saudi airstrikes in Yemen, and cross-border fire from Yemen into the kingdom has largely stopped, the administration official said.
"We also note the positive steps that the Saudi Ministry of Defense have taken over the past three years to substantially improve their civilian harm mitigation processes, in part thanks to the work of US trainers and advisors," the State Department official said.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Israel
Saudi Arabia
Weapons
Yemen
Houthi
