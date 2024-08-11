“Thousands” of Ukrainian troops are taking part in an incursion into the Kursk region in Russia, which aims to “stretch” Russian forces and “destabilize” the country, a senior Ukrainian security official has told AFP.



“We are on the offensive. The aim is to stretch the positions of the enemy, to inflict maximum losses, and to destabilize the situation in Russia as they cannot protect their border,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.



AFP