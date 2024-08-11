News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Thousands of Ukraine troops launch incursion into Russia's Kursk: Kyiv official
World News
2024-08-11 | 04:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Thousands of Ukraine troops launch incursion into Russia's Kursk: Kyiv official
“Thousands” of Ukrainian troops are taking part in an incursion into the Kursk region in Russia, which aims to “stretch” Russian forces and “destabilize” the country, a senior Ukrainian security official has told AFP.
“We are on the offensive. The aim is to stretch the positions of the enemy, to inflict maximum losses, and to destabilize the situation in Russia as they cannot protect their border,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Troops
Security
Kursk
Next
Ukraine will respect international law in Russia incursion: Official to AFP
Russia says 14 drones and four missiles launched by Ukraine shot down over Kursk region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:40
Russian army hit Ukraine troops around 30 km into its territory
World News
07:40
Russian army hit Ukraine troops around 30 km into its territory
0
World News
03:22
Russia says 14 drones and four missiles launched by Ukraine shot down over Kursk region
World News
03:22
Russia says 14 drones and four missiles launched by Ukraine shot down over Kursk region
0
World News
11:06
Russia evacuates over 76,000 in Kursk region amid Ukraine incursion
World News
11:06
Russia evacuates over 76,000 in Kursk region amid Ukraine incursion
0
World News
2024-08-08
Russia says still fighting Ukraine units in Kursk border region
World News
2024-08-08
Russia says still fighting Ukraine units in Kursk border region
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:33
Biden brands Trump 'a genuine danger to American security'
World News
09:33
Biden brands Trump 'a genuine danger to American security'
0
World News
08:58
Dozens of marked Ukrainian armored vehicles visible in border region: AFP
World News
08:58
Dozens of marked Ukrainian armored vehicles visible in border region: AFP
0
World News
08:02
Chinese FM says: We support Iran in defending its security
World News
08:02
Chinese FM says: We support Iran in defending its security
0
World News
07:40
Russian army hit Ukraine troops around 30 km into its territory
World News
07:40
Russian army hit Ukraine troops around 30 km into its territory
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:42
Iran's President nominates Abbas Araghchi as FM
Middle East News
03:42
Iran's President nominates Abbas Araghchi as FM
0
Sports News
2024-08-08
Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss
Sports News
2024-08-08
Taekwondo champion Laetitia Aoun still in the running for bronze medal after semifinal loss
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
MEA Chairman clarifies flight delays: Disruptions due to technical issues, not security threats
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
MEA Chairman clarifies flight delays: Disruptions due to technical issues, not security threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-04
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-04
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:35
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:35
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Conditional support: Lebanon seeks international assistance to reinforce military presence in south
3
Middle East News
00:59
Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit
Middle East News
00:59
Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From 2006 to 2024: A decade of preparation reveals evolving military capabilities of Hezbollah and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From 2006 to 2024: A decade of preparation reveals evolving military capabilities of Hezbollah and Israel
5
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
04:45
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
6
Middle East News
05:15
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona
Middle East News
05:15
Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona
7
Lebanon News
05:20
PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party
Lebanon News
05:20
PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Gaza school massacre: Netanyahu's firm stance risks jeopardizing prisoner deal as Gaza death toll rises
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More