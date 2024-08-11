Chinese FM says: We support Iran in defending its security

2024-08-11 | 08:02
Chinese FM says: We support Iran in defending its security

China supports Iran in defending its "sovereignty, security, and national dignity," Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Iran's acting foreign minister in a phone call on Sunday, according to a statement by China's foreign ministry.

In the phone call, Wang repeated Beijing's denunciation of the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, saying the strike had violated Iran's sovereignty and threatened regional stability.

Wang told Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, that the killing of Haniyeh had "directly undermined the Gaza ceasefire negotiation process and undermined regional peace and stability," China's foreign ministry said.

"China supports Iran in defending its sovereignty, security, and national dignity by the law, and in its efforts to maintain regional peace and stability, and stands ready to maintain close communication with Iran," Wang was quoted as saying.

Reuters

