Fire breaks out at cooling tower of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A fire broke out Sunday at a cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which is under the control of Russian forces, a Moscow-installed official said.



"As a result of shelling of the town of Energodar by the Ukrainian armed forces, there was a fire at a cooling system," Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said on Telegram.



Both Balitsky and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there had been no detected change in the radiation levels around the plant, as Zelensky accused Russian forces of having started the fire.



AFP