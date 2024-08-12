UK govt welcomes 'de-escalation' of street violence, stays on 'high alert'

2024-08-12 | 08:00
UK govt welcomes 'de-escalation' of street violence, stays on 'high alert'
UK govt welcomes 'de-escalation' of street violence, stays on 'high alert'

The UK government welcomed Monday the "de-escalation" of disorder and rioting in English towns and cities following a knife attack that killed three children but insisted officials remain on "high alert."

"We welcome that there has been a de-escalation this weekend. But we're certainly not complacent and remain on high alert," a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said.

World News

UK

Violence

Keir Starmer

