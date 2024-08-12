US envoy says will convene Sudan talks, even without Khartoum

The United States insisted on Monday it would go ahead with talks in Switzerland this week on Sudan, even without the Sudanese government, which has serious reservations about the US approach to the talks.



"We've had extensive engagement with the SAF (Sudanese armed forces), but they have not yet given us an affirmation" on coming to the planned talks starting Wednesday, but "we will move forward with this event this week, and that has been made clear to the parties," Tom Perriello, the US special envoy for Sudan, told a press conference at the US mission in Geneva.

AFP