White House expects Gaza ceasefire talks to proceed as planned

World News
2024-08-14 | 15:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House expects Gaza ceasefire talks to proceed as planned
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
White House expects Gaza ceasefire talks to proceed as planned

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday that the United States expects the Gaza ceasefire talks to proceed as planned despite Hamas deciding not to attend.

She added that CIA Director William Burns and US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk will participate in the talks tomorrow, Thursday, in Qatar.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

White House

Karine Jean-Pierre

United States

Gaza

Ceasefire

Hamas

LBCI Next
Germany issues arrest warrant for Ukrainian diver in Nord Stream investigation
Russia destroys 37 drones over Voronezh, officials say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08

Gaps exist between Hamas and Israel on ceasefire agreement: White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:01

WHO announces mpox a global public health emergency

LBCI
World News
13:54

Ukraine has 'advanced well' in Russia's Kursk region, Zelensky declares

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Sudanese Peace Talks in Geneva Falter Amidst Army's Withdrawal and Humanitarian Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Escalating Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Political Solutions and International Reactions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-11

Israel demands more Gaza evacuations after school shelter attack kills scores

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet grants initial approval for 1,500 new recruits in the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

France's Séjourné to visit Lebanon for key talks: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Kfarshima house burial case: Christo Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Two dead, several wounded in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

MEA: Flights from Aug. 18 to 21, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More