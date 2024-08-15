Biden says he supports new Venezuela elections

2024-08-15 | 13:41
Biden says he supports new Venezuela elections
Biden says he supports new Venezuela elections

US President Joe Biden said Thursday he supports calls by Brazil and Colombia for new elections in Venezuela, an idea criticized by the opposition, which believes it defeated President Nicolas Maduro in last month's vote.

Asked by a reporter on the South Lawn of the White House if he supports new elections in Venezuela, Biden replied, "I do."

AFP
 

