British and French foreign ministers to visit Middle East amid tensions

World News
2024-08-16 | 00:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
British and French foreign ministers to visit Middle East amid tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
British and French foreign ministers to visit Middle East amid tensions

British and French foreign ministers will travel to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories to call for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and a de-escalation in any wider conflict in the Middle East, Britain said on Thursday.

The visit by Britain's David Lammy and France's Stephane Sejourne comes as a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks was underway in Doha, an effort to end ten months of fighting in the Palestinian enclave and bring 115 Israeli and foreign hostages home.

The talks came as Iran appeared on the point of retaliating against Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

"This is a dangerous moment for the Middle East," Lammy said in a statement. "The risk of the situation spiraling out of control is rising. Any Iranian attack would have devastating consequences for the region."

Britain and France are calling for a diplomatic solution to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and restore peace along the Israeli-Lebanese border, the British foreign ministry said.

"It's never too late for peace. We must at all costs avoid a regional war, which would have terrible consequences," French foreign minister Sejourne said in a statement.

The visit by the duo marks the first UK-France joint visit to Israel in more than ten years.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Britain

France

Israel

Palestine

Ceasefire

Gaza

Middle East

LBCI Next
Trump says he urged Netanyahu to end Gaza war but criticizes ceasefire call
White House seems to walk back Biden's call for Venezuela election
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Doha Talks and the Path to a Gaza Ceasefire: Will Israel Relent on Its Conditions?

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-13

Biden states Gaza ceasefire could prevent Iran attack on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-13

Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's Israel response, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12

Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:13

Russian MP: Ukrainian incursion could lead to global war

LBCI
World News
01:29

Mpox virus detected in Pakistan

LBCI
World News
01:02

Taiwan hit by big earthquake, no immediate reports of damage

LBCI
World News
00:34

Trump says he urged Netanyahu to end Gaza war but criticizes ceasefire call

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-04

Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Israeli artillery shelling injures ten-year-old child in Qabrikha, South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
01:29

Mpox virus detected in Pakistan

LBCI
World News
2024-08-07

US wants to know Ukraine 'objectives' in Russia incursion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's Stance on Resolution 1701: Negotiations and Strategic Messages

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
13:55

Security officials affirm to Netanyahu: The choice is between a hostage deal or regional war - Israeli Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Israeli shelling hits Deir Mimas, South Lebanon, following Marjaayoun drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Hezbollah marks 18 years since July 2006 War, renews pledge to defend Lebanon and support Palestine

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Two citizens suffer from suffocation due to Israeli phosphorus shells on Khiam, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

French Foreign Minister Séjourné emphasizes de-escalation and UNIFIL support after talks with Speaker Berri

LBCI
World News
11:07

US imposes sanctions targeting Houthi, Hezbollah trade: Treasury Dept

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:33

Al-Qassam Brigades: Guard who killed Israeli hostage acted out of revenge, against orders

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More