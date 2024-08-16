News
British and French foreign ministers to visit Middle East amid tensions
World News
2024-08-16 | 00:22
British and French foreign ministers to visit Middle East amid tensions
British and French foreign ministers will travel to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories to call for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and a de-escalation in any wider conflict in the Middle East, Britain said on Thursday.
The visit by Britain's David Lammy and France's Stephane Sejourne comes as a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks was underway in Doha, an effort to end ten months of fighting in the Palestinian enclave and bring 115 Israeli and foreign hostages home.
The talks came as Iran appeared on the point of retaliating against Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.
"This is a dangerous moment for the Middle East," Lammy said in a statement. "The risk of the situation spiraling out of control is rising. Any Iranian attack would have devastating consequences for the region."
Britain and France are calling for a diplomatic solution to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and restore peace along the Israeli-Lebanese border, the British foreign ministry said.
"It's never too late for peace. We must at all costs avoid a regional war, which would have terrible consequences," French foreign minister Sejourne said in a statement.
The visit by the duo marks the first UK-France joint visit to Israel in more than ten years.
Reuters
Related Articles
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
