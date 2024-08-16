'Strong indications' Bangladesh security forces used 'unnecessary' force: UN

2024-08-16
'Strong indications' Bangladesh security forces used 'unnecessary' force: UN

The United Nations said Friday there were strong indications that the Bangladeshi security forces used unnecessary force in tackling the student-led uprising that ousted Premier Sheikh Hasina.

"There are strong indications, warranting further independent investigation, that the security forces used unnecessary and disproportionate force in their response to the situation," the UN human rights office said in a preliminary report.

AFP

