The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Friday he would propose sanctions against Israeli government "enablers" of settler violence following a deadly attack on a village in the occupied West Bank.



"The Israeli government must stop these unacceptable actions immediately," Borrell posted on X, vowing to "table a proposal for EU sanctions against violent settlers' enablers, including some Israeli government's members."



Any such sanctions would require approval from the EU's 27 member states, who are divided over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



AFP