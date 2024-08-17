Russia's security service has opened a criminal probe into two Italian journalists who visited the embattled Kursk region, accusing them of crossing the border illegally, Russian state media said Saturday.



Russia's FSB launched a case against "foreign journalists Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who illegally crossed the State Border of the Russian Federation and carried out video shooting in the territory of the settlement of Sudzha, Kursk region," Russia's RIA news agency quoted the FSB as saying.



AFP