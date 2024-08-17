News
Russia's security service opens criminal probe into Italian reporters who visited Kursk region
World News
2024-08-17 | 10:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia's security service opens criminal probe into Italian reporters who visited Kursk region
Russia's security service has opened a criminal probe into two Italian journalists who visited the embattled Kursk region, accusing them of crossing the border illegally, Russian state media said Saturday.
Russia's FSB launched a case against "foreign journalists Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, who illegally crossed the State Border of the Russian Federation and carried out video shooting in the territory of the settlement of Sudzha, Kursk region," Russia's RIA news agency quoted the FSB as saying.
AFP
World News
Russia
Probe
Italy
Journalists
Kursk
