Pope Leo meets Russian Orthodox Church official in Vatican

World News
26-07-2025 | 08:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Leo meets Russian Orthodox Church official in Vatican
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pope Leo meets Russian Orthodox Church official in Vatican

Pope Leo met on Saturday with Metropolitan Anthony, a senior cleric in the Russian Orthodox Church, in a possible effort to ease ties between the churches strained by the invasion of Ukraine.

The pontiff saw Anthony, chairman of the department of external church relations, and five other high-profile clerics during an audience in the morning, the Vatican said in a statement without further elaborating.

Since assuming the papacy in May, Leo has repeatedly appealed for peace in global conflicts and this month told visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the Vatican was willing to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Russian officials, however, have said they do not view the Vatican as a serious venue for talks because it is surrounded by NATO member Italy which has supported Ukraine.

In his first call with President Vladimir Putin, at the beginning of June, Pope Leo urged Russia to take steps towards ending the conflict.

The head of Russia's Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, has been an enthusiastic backer of the invasion of Ukraine.



Reuters
 

World News

Pope Leo

Russian

Orthodox

Church

Vatican

Gaza alarm drives France's Macron to push for Palestine recognition
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

Russian Orthodox head lauds Pope Leo, hopes to build church ties

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-18

Israel's Netanyahu called Pope Leo after Gaza church strike: Vatican

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

In pictures: Pope Leo XIV receives Lebanese president and family at the Vatican

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-20

Pope Leo calls for end to 'barbarity of war' after strike on Gaza church

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:58

Gaza alarm drives France's Macron to push for Palestine recognition

LBCI
World News
05:50

Russia says seized second village in central Ukraine

LBCI
World News
02:56

Russian attack kills 3 in Ukraine's city of Dnipro

LBCI
World News
02:15

Taiwan votes in major recall election closely watched by China

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-06

With US envoy set to arrive, Samir Geagea warns Lebanon risks wasting rare opportunity

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

President Aoun: Ziad Rahbani gave voice to pain, truth, and resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-19

Israel says 'very dangerous' to be minority in Sharaa's Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Berri meets PM Salam, holds series of meetings on political and security developments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Israeli military says senior Hezbollah official killed in southern Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

At Paris summit, Israel secures 'strategic ground' in Syria — ‘core red lines met’

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

President Aoun: Ziad Rahbani gave voice to pain, truth, and resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Speaker Berri mourns Ziad Rahbani: “Without Ziad, Lebanon’s melody is sad”

LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More