News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope Leo meets Russian Orthodox Church official in Vatican
World News
26-07-2025 | 08:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pope Leo meets Russian Orthodox Church official in Vatican
Pope Leo met on Saturday with Metropolitan Anthony, a senior cleric in the Russian Orthodox Church, in a possible effort to ease ties between the churches strained by the invasion of Ukraine.
The pontiff saw Anthony, chairman of the department of external church relations, and five other high-profile clerics during an audience in the morning, the Vatican said in a statement without further elaborating.
Since assuming the papacy in May, Leo has repeatedly appealed for peace in global conflicts and this month told visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the Vatican was willing to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
Russian officials, however, have said they do not view the Vatican as a serious venue for talks because it is surrounded by NATO member Italy which has supported Ukraine.
In his first call with President Vladimir Putin, at the beginning of June, Pope Leo urged Russia to take steps towards ending the conflict.
The head of Russia's Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, has been an enthusiastic backer of the invasion of Ukraine.
Reuters
World News
Pope Leo
Russian
Orthodox
Church
Vatican
Gaza alarm drives France's Macron to push for Palestine recognition
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-09
Russian Orthodox head lauds Pope Leo, hopes to build church ties
World News
2025-05-09
Russian Orthodox head lauds Pope Leo, hopes to build church ties
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-18
Israel's Netanyahu called Pope Leo after Gaza church strike: Vatican
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-18
Israel's Netanyahu called Pope Leo after Gaza church strike: Vatican
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
In pictures: Pope Leo XIV receives Lebanese president and family at the Vatican
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
In pictures: Pope Leo XIV receives Lebanese president and family at the Vatican
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-20
Pope Leo calls for end to 'barbarity of war' after strike on Gaza church
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-20
Pope Leo calls for end to 'barbarity of war' after strike on Gaza church
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:58
Gaza alarm drives France's Macron to push for Palestine recognition
World News
06:58
Gaza alarm drives France's Macron to push for Palestine recognition
0
World News
05:50
Russia says seized second village in central Ukraine
World News
05:50
Russia says seized second village in central Ukraine
0
World News
02:56
Russian attack kills 3 in Ukraine's city of Dnipro
World News
02:56
Russian attack kills 3 in Ukraine's city of Dnipro
0
World News
02:15
Taiwan votes in major recall election closely watched by China
World News
02:15
Taiwan votes in major recall election closely watched by China
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-06
With US envoy set to arrive, Samir Geagea warns Lebanon risks wasting rare opportunity
Lebanon News
2025-07-06
With US envoy set to arrive, Samir Geagea warns Lebanon risks wasting rare opportunity
0
Lebanon News
05:13
President Aoun: Ziad Rahbani gave voice to pain, truth, and resistance
Lebanon News
05:13
President Aoun: Ziad Rahbani gave voice to pain, truth, and resistance
0
Middle East News
2025-07-19
Israel says 'very dangerous' to be minority in Sharaa's Syria
Middle East News
2025-07-19
Israel says 'very dangerous' to be minority in Sharaa's Syria
0
Lebanon News
08:48
Berri meets PM Salam, holds series of meetings on political and security developments
Lebanon News
08:48
Berri meets PM Salam, holds series of meetings on political and security developments
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:29
Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69
Lebanon News
04:29
Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69
2
Lebanon News
05:03
PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity
Lebanon News
05:03
PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity
3
Lebanon News
10:46
Israeli military says senior Hezbollah official killed in southern Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
10:46
Israeli military says senior Hezbollah official killed in southern Lebanon strike
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
At Paris summit, Israel secures 'strategic ground' in Syria — ‘core red lines met’
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
At Paris summit, Israel secures 'strategic ground' in Syria — ‘core red lines met’
6
Lebanon News
05:13
President Aoun: Ziad Rahbani gave voice to pain, truth, and resistance
Lebanon News
05:13
President Aoun: Ziad Rahbani gave voice to pain, truth, and resistance
7
Lebanon News
06:02
Speaker Berri mourns Ziad Rahbani: “Without Ziad, Lebanon’s melody is sad”
Lebanon News
06:02
Speaker Berri mourns Ziad Rahbani: “Without Ziad, Lebanon’s melody is sad”
8
Middle East News
14:58
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Middle East News
14:58
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More