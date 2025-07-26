Gaza alarm drives France's Macron to push for Palestine recognition

World News
26-07-2025 | 06:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza alarm drives France&#39;s Macron to push for Palestine recognition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Gaza alarm drives France's Macron to push for Palestine recognition

President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that France would become the first Western member of the United Nations Security Council to recognise a Palestinian state in September has caused diplomatic ructions from the Middle East through Europe to Washington.

When Macron visited the Egyptian town of Al-Arish on the border with Gaza in April, he was struck by the mounting humanitarian crisis and made clear on his return home that Paris would soon opt for recognition.

Working with Saudi Arabia, Macron came up with a plan to have France, plus G7 allies Britain and Canada, recognise Palestinian statehood, while pushing Arab states to adopt a softer stance towards Israel through a United Nations conference. But despite weeks of talks, he failed to get others on board.

Three diplomats said London did not want to face the wrath of the United States, and Ottawa took a similar stance, leaving Macron to go it alone.

"It became increasingly apparent that we could not wait to get partners on board," said a French diplomat, adding that France will work to get more states on board ahead of the conference on a two-state solution in September.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Europe

France

Palestine

Gaza

Middle East

Politics

LBCI Next
Pope Leo meets Russian Orthodox Church official in Vatican
Russia says seized second village in central Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25

France says State of Palestine recognition 'goes against' Hamas stance

LBCI
World News
2025-05-13

King Charles to host France's Macron for July state visit to UK

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-24

PM Salam thanks Macron for France's commitment to assisting Lebanon, renewing UNIFIL mandate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-16

Trump to meet Qatar's PM as push for Gaza ceasefire deal continues

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:12

Pope Leo meets Russian Orthodox Church official in Vatican

LBCI
World News
05:50

Russia says seized second village in central Ukraine

LBCI
World News
02:56

Russian attack kills 3 in Ukraine's city of Dnipro

LBCI
World News
02:15

Taiwan votes in major recall election closely watched by China

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-06

With US envoy set to arrive, Samir Geagea warns Lebanon risks wasting rare opportunity

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

President Aoun: Ziad Rahbani gave voice to pain, truth, and resistance

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-19

Israel says 'very dangerous' to be minority in Sharaa's Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Berri meets PM Salam, holds series of meetings on political and security developments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Israeli military says senior Hezbollah official killed in southern Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

At Paris summit, Israel secures 'strategic ground' in Syria — ‘core red lines met’

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

President Aoun: Ziad Rahbani gave voice to pain, truth, and resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Speaker Berri mourns Ziad Rahbani: “Without Ziad, Lebanon’s melody is sad”

LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More