US and South Korea hold joint air drills to counter Pyongyang threat

2024-08-20 | 03:13
US and South Korea hold joint air drills to counter Pyongyang threat
2min
US and South Korea hold joint air drills to counter Pyongyang threat

More than 200 South Korean and US fighter jets are due to fly around the clock for five days this week in what would mark the largest number of sorties flown in training by the allies, South Korea's air force said on Tuesday.

The drills are part of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises that are designed to boost the joint readiness of the South Korean and US militaries against threats from North Korea, it said.

Aircraft on defensive patrol flights are being diverted to air combat scenarios under simulated drills involving mock enemy aircraft interdiction and cruise missile defense, it said.

Aircraft from two US fighter wings based in South Korea are taking part, the Air Force said. The United States stations 28,500 troops in the South for combined defense against nuclear-armed North Korea.

North Korea routinely denounces the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills, which began on Monday and will run through to Aug. 29, for stoking tensions on the Korean peninsula, calling them rehearsals for a nuclear war.

Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
