News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US and South Korea hold joint air drills to counter Pyongyang threat
World News
2024-08-20 | 03:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US and South Korea hold joint air drills to counter Pyongyang threat
More than 200 South Korean and US fighter jets are due to fly around the clock for five days this week in what would mark the largest number of sorties flown in training by the allies, South Korea's air force said on Tuesday.
The drills are part of the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises that are designed to boost the joint readiness of the South Korean and US militaries against threats from North Korea, it said.
Aircraft on defensive patrol flights are being diverted to air combat scenarios under simulated drills involving mock enemy aircraft interdiction and cruise missile defense, it said.
Aircraft from two US fighter wings based in South Korea are taking part, the Air Force said. The United States stations 28,500 troops in the South for combined defense against nuclear-armed North Korea.
North Korea routinely denounces the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills, which began on Monday and will run through to Aug. 29, for stoking tensions on the Korean peninsula, calling them rehearsals for a nuclear war.
Reuters
World News
South Korea
United States
Jets
North Korea
Air Force
Pyongyang
Next
Morgan Stanley International chair among missing after yacht sinks
Ukraine downs three missiles, 25 drones fired by Russia, Ukrainian air force says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-25
UK, US, South Korea warn of North Korea cyber operation to steal military, nuclear secrets
World News
2024-07-25
UK, US, South Korea warn of North Korea cyber operation to steal military, nuclear secrets
0
World News
2024-07-16
Senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba
World News
2024-07-16
Senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba
0
World News
2024-07-10
South Korea President: North Korea-Russia arms trade a global threat
World News
2024-07-10
South Korea President: North Korea-Russia arms trade a global threat
0
World News
2024-07-08
South Korea's Yoon to discuss Pyongyang's 'distinct threat' to Europe at NATO: Reuters
World News
2024-07-08
South Korea's Yoon to discuss Pyongyang's 'distinct threat' to Europe at NATO: Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:55
Russia summons US diplomat over Kursk media reporting
World News
08:55
Russia summons US diplomat over Kursk media reporting
0
World News
07:43
Barack Obama headlines DNC on Tuesday, will campaign for Harris
World News
07:43
Barack Obama headlines DNC on Tuesday, will campaign for Harris
0
World News
06:48
Russia says captured key hub of New York in east Ukraine
World News
06:48
Russia says captured key hub of New York in east Ukraine
0
World News
05:27
WHO: Mpox is not the new COVID
World News
05:27
WHO: Mpox is not the new COVID
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:07
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
Lebanon News
15:07
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16
US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16
US honors Qatari security chief: What is the George Tenet Medal?
0
Lebanon News
08:30
Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area
Lebanon News
08:30
Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16
Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16
Prisoner deal negotiations: Israeli settler attacks and protests fuel internal dispute in Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike targets Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, Reuters security sources say
2
Lebanon News
15:07
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
Lebanon News
15:07
Initial report: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa injure eight, Including Lebanese citizens and Syrian children
3
Lebanon News
13:37
Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
13:37
Repeated explosions reported across Bekaa region in Lebanon (Video)
4
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
12:27
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
5
Lebanon News
02:10
Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions
Lebanon News
02:10
Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions
6
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier
Lebanon News
09:12
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli warplanes breaking sound barrier
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
Hamas official Osama Hamdan demands implementation of Biden's proposal, criticizes Netanyahu's stance
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
Hamas official Osama Hamdan demands implementation of Biden's proposal, criticizes Netanyahu's stance
8
Lebanon News
10:55
Severe phosphorus inhalation case in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
10:55
Severe phosphorus inhalation case in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More