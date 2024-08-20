Morgan Stanley International chair among missing after yacht sinks

The chairman of Morgan Stanley International, Jonathan Bloomer, and his wife are among those missing after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily, the UK insurer Hiscox said Tuesday.



"Our thoughts are with all those affected, in particular our Chair, Jonathan Bloomer, and his wife Judy, who are among the missing," Aki Hussain, Group CEO of Hiscox, which Bloomer also chaired, said in a statement.



AFP