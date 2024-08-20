Germany to summon Iran envoy over cultural center closure

2024-08-20 | 10:56
Germany to summon Iran envoy over cultural center closure
Germany to summon Iran envoy over cultural center closure

Germany said Tuesday it would summon the Iranian ambassador over the closure of a German language institute in Tehran.

"We condemn the actions of the Iranian security authorities against the German Language Institute in Tehran," the German foreign ministry said, calling the action "unjustifiable" and adding: "The Iranian ambassador will be summoned."

AFP
 

