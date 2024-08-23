Philippines urges its mariners to 'avoid' Red Sea amid Houthi attacks

2024-08-23 | 04:18
Philippines urges its mariners to &#39;avoid&#39; Red Sea amid Houthi attacks
Philippines urges its mariners to 'avoid' Red Sea amid Houthi attacks

The Philippines on Friday urged its mariners to "avoid" the Red Sea amid deadly missile and drone attacks by Yemen-based Houthi rebels on merchant shipping in the vital waterway.

"Philippine nationals should avoid the area altogether unless necessary for their livelihood," the foreign ministry said, citing the "conflict escalation in the Red Sea that poses a clear and present danger to all Filipino seafarers working in the area."

AFP
 

World News

Philippines

Marines

Red Sea

Drone

Attacks

Yemen

Houthis

