Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' electoral rolls after disputed vote

World News
2024-08-23 | 06:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spain insists Venezuela publish &#39;full&#39; electoral rolls after disputed vote
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' electoral rolls after disputed vote

Spain said on Friday that it could not recognize the results of  Venezuela's disputed presidential election until all polling station records were published, a day after the Latin American country's Supreme Court declared President Nicolas Maduro the winner.
"To recognize the results of the Venezuelan presidential elections, it is essential that the results of the voting be published in a full and verifiable manner so that there is full transparency," a Spanish foreign ministry spokesman said.

AFP

World News

Spain

Venezuela

Supreme Court

Election

Nicolas Maduro

President

Votes

LBCI Next
US official Sullivan to visit China next week: Axios
NATO air base in Germany remains on high alert
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:11

Maduro hails Venezuela Supreme Court's validation of his reelection

LBCI
World News
2024-08-02

US recognizes Maduro's opponent as winner in Venezuela's presidential election

LBCI
World News
2024-07-29

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro wins reelection with 51.2% of vote: Electoral council

LBCI
World News
2024-07-28

Polls open in Venezuela presidential election: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:33

Cholera spreads as Sudan grapples with rains and displacement

LBCI
World News
08:20

India stands 'firmly for peace,' PM Modi tells Ukraine's Zelensky

LBCI
World News
08:01

China states it took 'countermeasures' against Philippine aircraft in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
08:00

Body of last missing person found after Sicily super yacht sinking

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-16

Irish police probing if army chaplain stabbing had 'terrorism motivation'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:51

Lufthansa resumes flights to Amman and Erbil starting August 27

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

MEA flights from 25 to 31 August 2024 remain as scheduled, with some modifications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Israeli airstrikes target Naqoura, phosphorus bombing in Yaroun causes wildfires in forests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel Divided Over Response to Hezbollah Amid Escalating Northern Front Conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption

LBCI
Middle East News
11:32

Rocket fired from Lebanon damages building in Zar'it, Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13

Israel denies considering acceptance of international force deployment on Egypt-Gaza border

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Three dead, including two cousins, in Israeli strike on Tayr Harfa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More