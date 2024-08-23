US official Sullivan to visit China next week: Axios

2024-08-23
US official Sullivan to visit China next week: Axios
US official Sullivan to visit China next week: Axios

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will visit China to meet foreign minister Wang Yi next week, Axios reported on Friday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Sullivan and Yi are expected to lay the groundwork for a potential meeting with US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this year, to follow up on their California summit last November, the report said.

Sullivan's visit on August 27-29 comes as the US is in the middle of a presidential campaign in which both Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her opponent Donald Trump have adopted tough-on-China positions, especially on tariffs, the report added.


Reuters

