China states it took 'countermeasures' against Philippine aircraft in South China Sea

2024-08-23 | 08:01
China states it took 'countermeasures' against Philippine aircraft in South China Sea

China took "countermeasures" against two Philippine military aircraft it has accused of intruding into its airspace over the South China Sea, the foreign ministry said Friday.

"On August 22, two Philippine military aircraft trespassed into the airspace near the Nansha Islands, including Zhubi Jiao (Subi Reef), where China is stationed," the foreign ministry told AFP in a statement, adding that "the Chinese side took necessary countermeasures in accordance with the law."

