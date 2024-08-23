Sudan warring parties agree to two safe aid routes: Mediators confirm

2024-08-23 | 09:21
Sudan warring parties agree to two safe aid routes: Mediators confirm
Sudan warring parties agree to two safe aid routes: Mediators confirm

The warring parties in Sudan have both agreed to provide safe humanitarian access into the conflict-ravaged nation through two key routes, countries staging talks in Switzerland said Friday.

Mediator countries "secured guarantees from both parties to the conflict to provide safe and unhindered humanitarian access through two key arteries -- the western border crossing in Darfur at Adre, and the Dabbah Road with access through the north and west from Port Sudan," a joint statement said as the talks concluded.

AFP
 

World News

Sudan

Humanitarian

Access

Switzerland

