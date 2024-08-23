Some hostages were killed in Russian prison siege: Governor says

World News
2024-08-23 | 11:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Some hostages were killed in Russian prison siege: Governor says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Some hostages were killed in Russian prison siege: Governor says

Some hostages were killed in a Russian prison siege in the southern region of Volgograd, the local governor said Friday.

"Unfortunately, there are people dead from the actions of the criminals," Volgograd Governor Andrey Bocharov said in a statement on Telegram, without specifying how many people the attackers had killed.

AFP
 

World News

Hostages

Russia

Prison

Volgograd

LBCI Next
Harris to vow to be 'president for all Americans' in convention speech
Venezuela high court confirms Maduro's reelection after fraud claims
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:00

Russian inmates take staff hostage at prison colony in Volgograd region

LBCI
World News
2024-06-16

Russian prison siege ends, hostages unhurt: Media reports

LBCI
World News
2024-08-04

Ukraine accuses Russia of killing, dismembering prisoner-of-war

LBCI
World News
2024-08-01

Putin meets freed Russian prisoners at Moscow airport

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:01

US, Israel defense chiefs discuss ceasefire deal, regional risks: Lloyd Austin says

LBCI
World News
09:21

Sudan warring parties agree to two safe aid routes: Mediators confirm

LBCI
World News
08:33

Cholera spreads as Sudan grapples with rains and displacement

LBCI
World News
08:20

India stands 'firmly for peace,' PM Modi tells Ukraine's Zelensky

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-16

Hezbollah releases video 'Imad 4' showcasing missile launch facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

MEA flights from 25 to 31 August 2024 remain as scheduled, with some modifications

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib congratulates counterpart Araghchi on new position in a phone call

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:13

Israel denies considering acceptance of international force deployment on Egypt-Gaza border

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel triple over past month

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Three dead, including two cousins, in Israeli strike on Tayr Harfa

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

MEA flights from 25 to 31 August 2024 remain as scheduled, with some modifications

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More